SSR Mining (SSRM) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of SSRM opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of -0.41. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 851,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 132,690 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 53.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 281.6% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 49,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2,013.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

