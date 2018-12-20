Staffline Group Plc (STAF) Insider Chris Pullen Acquires 1,616 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) insider Chris Pullen bought 1,616 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,236 ($16.15) per share, with a total value of £19,973.76 ($26,099.26).

STAF stock opened at GBX 1,236 ($16.15) on Thursday. Staffline Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 912 ($11.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,451.72 ($18.97).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Staffing Services and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, and Staffline Agriculture brand names; and government contracts under the PeoplePlus brand.

