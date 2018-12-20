Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 33,782 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.41% of Constellation Brands worth $168,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.7% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $634,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after acquiring an additional 70,095 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $989,104.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,331.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Sands sold 148,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $33,279,032.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $77,514,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,438,449 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ opened at $172.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.07 and a twelve month high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.05.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

