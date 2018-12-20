Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $134.16 Million Position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,236 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.67% of Ctrip.Com International worth $134,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,667,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,893 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 9,329,640.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,374 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 6.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,665,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the third quarter worth about $37,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,619,000 after acquiring an additional 967,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRP. Mizuho lowered Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura lowered Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ctrip.Com International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

CTRP stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

