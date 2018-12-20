Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Holdings Raised by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $589,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,818,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,581,000 after purchasing an additional 758,031 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 664,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 613,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,841,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,052,000 after purchasing an additional 548,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Macquarie cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In related news, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.93 per share, for a total transaction of $102,427.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,590.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $117.44 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $176.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

