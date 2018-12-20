Stanley Furniture Co. (STLY) Major Shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc Sells 324,014 Shares of Stock

Stanley Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:STLY) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 324,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $136,085.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stanley Furniture alerts:

On Wednesday, December 19th, Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 366,514 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $153,935.88.

STLY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 40,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,885. Stanley Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/stanley-furniture-co-stly-major-shareholder-solas-capital-management-llc-sells-324014-shares-of-stock.html.

About Stanley Furniture

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.