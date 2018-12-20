Stericycle (SRCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $44.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Stericycle traded as low as $38.64 and last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 644458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRCL. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stericycle from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $64.00 target price on Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,015,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,058,000 after purchasing an additional 228,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,058,000 after buying an additional 228,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stericycle by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after buying an additional 316,081 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Stericycle by 555.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 132,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 111,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 837,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after buying an additional 247,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

