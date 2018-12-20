Steris PLC (STE) Position Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 126.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Steris from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Steris from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

In other Steris news, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,111,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,740,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.63. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $121.67. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.14 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

