Stifel Nicolaus Lowers DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) to Hold

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $837.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter worth $285,000. Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.9% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 57.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 19.3% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 163,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.