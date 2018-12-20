Stillwater Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,456,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,673,000 after buying an additional 185,136 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,999,000 after buying an additional 541,338 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,811,000 after purchasing an additional 478,982 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,858,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,250,000 after purchasing an additional 257,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,415,000 after purchasing an additional 387,504 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total value of $5,774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,737.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Prince purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $268,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,187 shares of company stock valued at $74,951,528 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

