Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 564 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 825% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of TKC stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.46. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 631.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,784,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 426.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth $6,796,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,576,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 712,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/stock-traders-buy-high-volume-of-call-options-on-turkcell-iletisim-hizmetleri-a-s-tkc.html.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.