Stornoway Diamond (SWY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Stornoway Diamond Co. (TSE:SWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 838575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Stornoway Diamond from C$0.55 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stornoway Diamond from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$29.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Stornoway Diamond Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Stornoway Diamond Company Profile (TSE:SWY)

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard diamond project located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

