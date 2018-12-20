Strikepoint Gold (SKP) Trading Up 8.3%

Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 74,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 69,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

About Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

