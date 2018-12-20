Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (SMFG) Stake Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 833.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,699 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $31,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,436,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,770,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 433,025 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,602,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,958,000 after acquiring an additional 386,497 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,899,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 158,644 shares in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/sumitomo-mitsui-financial-grp-inc-smfg-stake-raised-by-rehmann-capital-advisory-group.html.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.