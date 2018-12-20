Suncor Energy (SU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report published on Monday morning. Raymond James currently has a C$59.00 target price on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.00.

TSE SU opened at C$38.41 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$38.10 and a 52-week high of C$55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.78000012474291 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.40%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

