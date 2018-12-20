SunOpta (STKL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Get SunOpta alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STKL. BidaskClub cut shares of SunOpta from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $363.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.15.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $308.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1.5% during the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,856,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 323,483 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 2,976,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 71.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,508,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 628,372 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 65.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,507,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 597,048 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.