Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Announces Special Dividend of $0.54

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 50.4% per year over the last three years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of November 5, 2018 has interests in 22 hotels comprised of 11,176 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

