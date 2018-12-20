Synchrony Financial (SYF) Position Lowered by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

