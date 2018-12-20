Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.11.

SYBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Synlogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, September 7th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.65.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 39.07% and a negative net margin of 1,912.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $29,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $60,100,000. Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $14,182,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $13,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $9,958,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $9,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

