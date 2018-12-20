Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Holdings Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Syntel were worth $50,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in Syntel by 583.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,430,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,608,000 after buying an additional 1,220,924 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in Syntel in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,401,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Syntel by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 134,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Syntel by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 47,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Syntel in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,634,000. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syntel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYNT shares. BidaskClub raised Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Syntel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Syntel stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Syntel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Holdings Boosted by Fmr LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/syntel-inc-synt-holdings-boosted-by-fmr-llc.html.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Syntel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.