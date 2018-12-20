Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,125 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,356 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $30,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 11.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,593 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 2.9% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 19,475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 11.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,336 shares of the software company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 23.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DATA. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tableau Software from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tableau Software to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tableau Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $148.00 target price on Tableau Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tableau Software from $128.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tableau Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

In other Tableau Software news, Director Hilarie A. Koplow sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $26,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total value of $427,142.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,716 shares in the company, valued at $28,733,591.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,244,248 shares of company stock worth $140,585,870. Company insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DATA stock opened at $121.95 on Thursday. Tableau Software Inc has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $131.82.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/tableau-software-inc-data-shares-bought-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DATA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.