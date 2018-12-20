Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,601.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $593,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $3,755,772. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

