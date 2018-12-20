Tael Price Down 9% Over Last Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00003977 BTC on popular exchanges including $119.16, $62.56, $13.96 and $4.92. Tael has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $329,341.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tael has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.34 or 0.10570429 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00028824 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00001141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00001203 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,016,757 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $7.20, $34.91, $13.96, $10.00, $62.56, $45.75, $6.32, $5.22, $24.72, $18.11 and $119.16. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

