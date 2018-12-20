Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,574,677 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 363.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,218,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619,505 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth $651,425,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $210,130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,211.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,533,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.92 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

