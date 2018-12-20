Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.92 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

