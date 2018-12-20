Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

SKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,385.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $203,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,479.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $382,352. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

