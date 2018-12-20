Target Co. (TGT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.90 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Cowen raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Target from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.85.

NYSE:TGT opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. Target has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Target by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 295,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

