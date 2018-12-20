TD Securities Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Price Target to $28.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated an average rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $35.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.11 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 39,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.7% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

