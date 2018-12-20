TD Securities Trims ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) Target Price to C$22.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATA traded down C$1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,462. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$13.28 and a 52-week high of C$24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$283.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$312.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.05999995361648 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Martino purchased 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.34 per share, with a total value of C$289,578.00. Also, Director Joanne Shari Ferstman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,840.00. Insiders have bought a total of 35,800 shares of company stock worth $615,302 in the last three months.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.