TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Position Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,213,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 630,867 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of TE Connectivity worth $282,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Asset Management grew its position in TE Connectivity by 560.9% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 2,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $1,867,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 202,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $2,647,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $71.67 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $114.00 price target on TE Connectivity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

