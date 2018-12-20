Teachers Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 599,641 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Starbucks worth $140,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 120,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $36,083,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 142,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 83.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 115.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 697,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 373,651 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $64.06 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

