Teachers Advisors LLC Has $118.95 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of U.S. Bancorp worth $118,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $135,000. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 77.9% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

In other news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 19,418 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $1,040,610.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,091.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,902 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $585,001.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

