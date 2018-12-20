Teachers Advisors LLC Has $127.25 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,535 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $127,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370,546 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,202,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,835,000 after purchasing an additional 666,185 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,626 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,475,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 183,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,537,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,832,000 after purchasing an additional 97,722 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $625,364.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,385.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,627,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,255,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,006 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,702. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. FIX started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $75.08 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

