Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.36

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 295110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $112,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 79,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,135.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $84,549.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 73,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,138.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 37.2% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 177,750 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 374,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

