Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Insider Lewis Levy Sells 640 Shares

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Lewis Levy sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lewis Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Lewis Levy sold 1,284 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $73,496.16.

On Monday, October 15th, Lewis Levy sold 1,285 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $86,095.00.

NYSE TDOC traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.16. 1,610,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,064. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.94 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $507,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $507,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,759,000 after purchasing an additional 437,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,883,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,318,000 after purchasing an additional 853,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,629,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Teladoc Health to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

