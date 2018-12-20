Tele Columbus (TC1) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.60 ($3.02) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, equinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tele Columbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.11 ($4.78).

TC1 stock opened at €3.12 ($3.62) on Tuesday. Tele Columbus has a twelve month low of €7.96 ($9.26) and a twelve month high of €10.40 ($12.09).

Tele Columbus Company Profile

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

