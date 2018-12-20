TenX (PAY) Reaches Market Cap of $51.65 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $51.65 million and approximately $844,086.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TenX has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00011270 BTC on exchanges including BitBay, Bithumb, Vebitcoin and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.02609463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00140206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00175274 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025400 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025427 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,347,861 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, OKEx, BigONE, Neraex, Livecoin, Coinrail, LATOKEN, Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bit-Z, BitBay, COSS, Upbit, Cobinhood, Liqui, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

