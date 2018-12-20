Ternio (TERN) Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Ternio token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and BitForex. Ternio has a market cap of $4.17 million and $100,068.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ternio has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.34 or 0.02635793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00142720 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00177102 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000109 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024650 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Ternio Token Profile

Ternio’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio.

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

