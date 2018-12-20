Tesla (TSLA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2018 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2018 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2018 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $465.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $411.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/13/2018 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

12/7/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2018 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $410.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2018 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/20/2018 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2018 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

11/1/2018 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $381.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, Tesla’s earnings per share and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. Also, both earnings and revenues improved year over year. In third-quarter 2018, Tesla produced 80,142 vehicles. This included 53,239 Model 3s, and 26,903 Model S and Model X vehicles. Deliveries to customers amounted to 55,840 Model 3 along with 27,660 Model S and X. These numbers are close to estimates and indicate that the company is making good progress despite hurdles. The company is focusing to grow its energy storage deployment and aims to deploy at least three times of what is deployed in 2017. Over the past six months, shares of Tesla outperformed the industry it belongs to. Moreover, over the past one month, the Zacks Consensus Estimates for both the current quarter and current year earnings are moving upwards.”

10/29/2018 – Tesla was given a new $222.00 price target on by analysts at Morningstar, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/27/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2018 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $195.00.

10/25/2018 – Tesla was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Tesla had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FIX. They now have a $418.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $396.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/25/2018 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $316.00 to $323.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $412.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $418.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Cascend Securities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $17.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $315.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,051,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $244.59 and a twelve month high of $387.46. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deepak Ahuja sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.46, for a total value of $1,202,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,604,858.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total value of $360,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,687.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,375 shares of company stock worth $9,029,040. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Tesla by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $95,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

