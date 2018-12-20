Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.16 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.53%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In related news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,181.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Parker sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $264,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of October 29, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 575 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

