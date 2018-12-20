Textron (TXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.30

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.30 and last traded at $45.93, with a volume of 1407965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Textron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Textron’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 9.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

