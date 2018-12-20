TG Therapeutics (TGTX) & Kaya (KAYS) Head-To-Head Contrast

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Kaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics -99,001.33% -185.20% -127.26% Kaya -482.07% N/A -312.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.3% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TG Therapeutics and Kaya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A

TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 461.36%. Given TG Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Kaya.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Kaya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 2,116.71 -$118.47 million ($1.91) -2.01 Kaya $970,000.00 18.73 -$14.88 million N/A N/A

Kaya has higher revenue and earnings than TG Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

TG Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TG Therapeutics beats Kaya on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program for cancer treatment; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc., engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

