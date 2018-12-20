The Abyss Market Capitalization Hits $1.36 Million (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, The Abyss has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. The Abyss has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $244,176.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Abyss token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, Bilaxy and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.00 or 0.10724322 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00029364 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00001180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00001220 BTC.

The Abyss Token Profile

The Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,412,005 tokens. The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Abyss’ official website is www.theabyss.com. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Abyss Token Trading

The Abyss can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, BitForex, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, IDEX, YoBit, DDEX, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

