The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (IDU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 210,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.97% of iShares US Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 213.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $188,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $137.20 on Thursday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $119.51 and a 12-month high of $144.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7978 per share. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

