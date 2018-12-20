The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $31.57 Million Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Concho Resources worth $31,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter worth $161,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth $166,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter worth $188,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth $204,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources stock opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities set a $145.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.64.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

