The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,499 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Corning worth $30,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $247,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,224,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,385,000 after acquiring an additional 450,939 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 22.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corning by 711.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $233,000. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of GLW opened at $30.06 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In other Corning news, insider David L. Morse sold 30,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $969,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $143,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,166. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

