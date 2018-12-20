The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 Sells 2,200 Shares of UniFirst Corp (UNF) Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 2,200 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UNF stock opened at $137.08 on Thursday. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $135.22 and a 12 month high of $193.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.77.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The textile maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,192,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,678,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,525,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,525,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,407,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after buying an additional 58,305 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price target on shares of UniFirst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

