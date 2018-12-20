The Western Union Company (WU) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Western Union by 53,019.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,221,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $556,956,000 after buying an additional 29,166,142 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Western Union by 83.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,432,000 after buying an additional 5,353,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,924,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $872,659,000 after buying an additional 2,103,385 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at $40,412,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 9.0% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,403,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,288,000 after buying an additional 855,121 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

NYSE WU opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 194.60% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other The Western Union news, EVP Caroline Tsai sold 2,440 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $45,164.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,446.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 18,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $339,381.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,749.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $425,914. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

