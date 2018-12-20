Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Holdings Reduced by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.74% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $726,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 92.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,978,000 after purchasing an additional 145,619 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,260.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.0% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $228.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.09 and a twelve month high of $253.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $277,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,127 shares of company stock valued at $39,038,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

