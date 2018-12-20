TheStreet Lowers CSG Systems International (CSGS) to C+

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CSGS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.87 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.86%. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 137,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 441.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 138,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 113,084 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 188.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

